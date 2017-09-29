National Coffee Day: Fast Facts About Your Morning Beverage

Today is National Coffee Day! ☕
In honor of the occasion here are a few facts about the brewed drink:
- The world consumes close to 2.25 billion cups of coffee every day.
- New Yorkers drink almost seven times more coffee than other cities in the U.S.
- More than half (54 percent) of Americans drink coffee every day.
- Americans spend an average of $1,092 on coffee each year.
- Coffee is the world’s second most valuable traded commodity, only behind petroleum.
- Coffee beans aren’t actually beans. They are fruit pits.
- There’s a coffee shop in France where not saying “hello” and “please” makes your coffee more expensive.
- Brazil has been the largest producer of coffee for the last 150 years.