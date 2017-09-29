KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

National Coffee Day: Fast Facts About Your Morning Beverage

(Photo by Waring Abbott/Getty Images)
Today is National Coffee Day! ☕
In honor of the occasion here are a few facts about the brewed drink:
  1. The world consumes close to 2.25 billion cups of coffee every day.
  2. New Yorkers drink almost seven times more coffee than other cities in the U.S.
  3. More than half (54 percent) of Americans drink coffee every day.
  4. Americans spend an average of $1,092 on coffee each year.
  5. Coffee is the world’s second most valuable traded commodity, only behind petroleum.
  6. Coffee beans aren’t actually beans. They are fruit pits.
  7. There’s a coffee shop in France where not saying “hello” and “please” makes your coffee more expensive.
  8. Brazil has been the largest producer of coffee for the last 150 years.

