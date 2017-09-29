KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Lorde Covers Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight”

Filed Under: In The Air Tonight, lorde, Phil Collins

Lorde has revealed herself as a Phil Collins megafan with a cover of his single “In the Air Tonight” on a recent radio show. “It wasn’t ’til I was older that I realized how magical he was,” the 20-year-old New Zealander said about Collins while introducing her cover. “He’s such a pioneer, just his melodies and his drums, and I’m so inspired by him.” SPIN writes of Lorde’s cover rendition, “[It] stays true to the structure of the original, erupting into a faithful recreation of the song’s vicious, synthetic drum fill at exactly the right moment.”

