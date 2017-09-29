KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

LISTEN: Beyonce Drops Surprise Song to Benefit Puerto Rico & Mexico

Trish
(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Late Thursday, Beyonce dropped a surprise single—a remix of J. Ballin and Willy William’s “Mi Gente”—in which see sings in Spanish, English and French to raise relief money for those affected by the hurricanes in the Caribbean and earthquakes in Mexico. On the English verse, she sings, “Lift up your people, from Texas, Puerto Rico, them islands to Mexico.” The AP reports that she’s donating all of her proceeds from the song to the aforementioned relief efforts.

