Celebs Post Puberty Pics to Raise Money for Puerto Rico

On Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, comedian Nick Kroll announced the launch of a social media campaign called “#PuberMe” to raise funds for Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico. The premise: For every celeb who shares an awkward childhood photo with the “#PuberMe” hashtag online, Kroll and Colbert will make a donation to hurricane relief. As EW reports, the call for awkward photos has already been answered by the likes of Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Kimmel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gina Rodriguez, Sarah Silverman, Lena Dunham, and even former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Nick Kroll asked me to post a pic of my awkward stage, but I never had one. So here's me lookin' cool as hell! #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/UC9a7XtjZa — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) September 28, 2017

Thank you Stephen. In return, here's me trying to look like a tough guy because I hadn't yet hit #puberme. #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/WAzZ6kk6qb — nick kroll (@nickkroll) September 28, 2017

