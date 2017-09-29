KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Celebs Post Puberty Pics to Raise Money for Puerto Rico

Filed Under: celebrity, Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Nick Kroll, Puber Me
Photo by: Nick Kroll Twitter

On Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, comedian Nick Kroll announced the launch of a social media campaign called “#PuberMe” to raise funds for Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico. The premise: For every celeb who shares an awkward childhood photo with the “#PuberMe” hashtag online, Kroll and Colbert will make a donation to hurricane relief. As EW reports, the call for awkward photos has already been answered by the likes of Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Kimmel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gina Rodriguez, Sarah Silverman, Lena Dunham, and even former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Click here to see more! 

