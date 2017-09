It’s hard to remember back when there were really just one or two kinds of Oreos, because for these past few years, they’ll spin-off into ANYTHING.

Here’s the latest: Oreo-flavored HOT CHOCOLATE just started hitting stores, and it should be all over the country within the next few weeks.

It will definitely be available at Walmart, but we’re not sure if it’s going to be in other grocery stores too.

A box with eight packets will cost around $3.

