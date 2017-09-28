Old Wives Tales About Health That Are True!!

Moms are a wealth of information when it comes to taking care of your body. With that in mind, Bustle has compiled this list of 11 old wives’ tales that actually seem to be true. Here they are:

Chocolate can help ease PMS. Chocolate contains mood-boosting chemicals that can help you feel happier during your time of the month. It’s possible to predict your baby’s sex. A heart rate over 140 beats per minute may be an indication you’re having a girl. There’s also evidence to suggest intense morning sickness may mean you’re having a girl. Chicken soup can cure a cold. It hydrates and encourages drinking water due to salt content and contains the perfect well-balanced meal at its essence. Toothpaste will help clear up a zit. The bacteria that cause acne are aerobic, which means they need oxygen to grow. When you squeeze toothpaste out on your acne, you’re starving that bacteria of its life source. You need to get your “beauty” sleep. Getting ample sleep does wonders for mental and physical health. An apple a day keeps the doctor away. Apples in particular are rife with antioxidants, which are responsible for preventing damage done by ailments such as cardiovascular disease and cancer. Early to bed, early to rise… Most people don’t get enough sleep, and that’s a big problem when it comes to fighting off disease. Cucumbers can de-puff your eyes. When your skin is dehydrated, it loses some of its normal elasticity and gives you that saggy or puffy look. Cucumber slices flood water to your under-eye sockets to hydrate your skin tissue. Go outside to heal your acne. Soaking up the sun for five to 10 minutes slows down bacterial growth and gives you a healthy dose of vitamin D. Ginger helps ease morning sickness. Ginger contains gingerols, which affect gut motility and help to calm and ease those unwanted swells. Greasy foods will make you breakout. Acne can be a sign of systemic inflammation. And guess what foods are inflammatory? Sugar and hydrogenated oils used for frying. Read more here.