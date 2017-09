Hay there!

Just in time for fall, the Budweiser Clydesdale family has a new foal!

Warm Springs Ranch would like to introduce their newest member – meet Rave!

Posted on Warm Springs Ranch Facebook page:

Warm Springs Ranch is a state-of-the-art Budweiser Clydesdale breeding farm on 300+ acres of lush, rolling hills in the heart of Missouri near Boonville.

Reservations are required to visit. Click here for more information.