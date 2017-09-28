KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Filed Under: breast cancer, Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
(Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

On Twitter today, Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Next season will mark the last for Veep, for which Louis-Dreyfus has won a record six straight Best Comedy Actress Emmys. People reports that Louis-Dreyfus, who portrays politician Selina Meyer on the HBO show, learned of her diagnosis just one day after picking up her latest award.

After Louis-Dreyfus revealed her news, celebs including Debra Messing, Judd Apatow, Christina Applegate, Sarah Silverman, and Louis-Dreyfus’ Veep co-star, Tony Hale, showered her with support on Twitter.

Click here to read more. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live