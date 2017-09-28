Julia Louis-Dreyfus Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

On Twitter today, Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Next season will mark the last for Veep, for which Louis-Dreyfus has won a record six straight Best Comedy Actress Emmys. People reports that Louis-Dreyfus, who portrays politician Selina Meyer on the HBO show, learned of her diagnosis just one day after picking up her latest award.

After Louis-Dreyfus revealed her news, celebs including Debra Messing, Judd Apatow, Christina Applegate, Sarah Silverman, and Louis-Dreyfus’ Veep co-star, Tony Hale, showered her with support on Twitter.

