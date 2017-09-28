CoverGirl’s Newest Face Is 69-Year-Old Model

CoverGirl has just announced that its latest brand ambassador will be 69-year-old model and entrepreneur Maye Musk. (She’s also the mother of Tesla founder Elon Musk).
The announcement that Musk will be a spokesmodel comes just a week after CoverGirl introduced chef Ayesha Curry as its first non-entertainer spokesmodel. Last year, it named James Charles as its first male spokesperson and signed on Muslim beauty blogger Nura Afia.
I'm so excited to say that I'm now officially a COVERGIRL! My three kids, ten grandchildren and I have had the hardest time trying to keep it a secret until today's big announcement. Who knew, after many years of admiring the gorgeous COVERGIRL models, that I would be one at 69 years of age? It just shows, never give up. Thank you COVERGIRL, for including me in your tribe of diversity. Beauty truly is for women of all ages, and I can’t wait to take you all along this amazing journey with me! Follow @covergirl for more updates. #JustGettingStarted #COVERGIRLMADE