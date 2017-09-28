CoverGirl’s Newest Face Is 69-Year-Old Model

CoverGirl has just announced that its latest brand ambassador will be 69-year-old model and entrepreneur Maye Musk. (She’s also the mother of Tesla founder Elon Musk).

The announcement that Musk will be a spokesmodel comes just a week after CoverGirl introduced chef Ayesha Curry as its first non-entertainer spokesmodel. Last year, it named James Charles as its first male spokesperson and signed on Muslim beauty blogger Nura Afia.