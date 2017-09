Ma, can I borrow a pair of genes?

Sailor Brinkley Cook, the 19-year-old daughter of supermodel Christie Brinkley and Peter Cook, is set to follow in her mother’s footsteps by appearing in Sports Illustrated’s 2018 Swimsuit Issue.

Meet @SBrinkleyCook, our first-ever SECOND GENERATION SI SWIMSUIT MODEL! 😍 pic.twitter.com/GTtZCYysqZ — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) September 27, 2017

The AP reports that Sailor’s photo shoot, which is scheduled for October, will be livestreamed, while the issue itself comes out in February. Christie appeared in the Swimsuit Issue eight times between 1975 and 2004, nabbing three consecutive covers from 1979 to 1981.

