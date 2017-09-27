KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

The Metro Show: Andrew Thorp, Executive Director of The Miriam Foundation

Grade school and high school students with learning disabilities can have a difficult time in the classroom. That’s where The Miriam Foundation comes into play with their comprehensive learning resources. Miriam’s Executive Director, Andrew Thorp, joins KEZK’s Stel Pontikes to discuss their three main programs that enable children to unlock a lifelong love of learning through Miriam School (grades K-8), the Miriam Learning Center, and their new Miriam Academy for high school students. These programs serve more than 1,000 St. Louis-area students. Andy also talks about the Miriam Switching Post, a unique resale shop at 292 Hanley Industrial Court in Brentwood that offers a wonderful selection of gently used furniture, antiques and home décor with proceeds going directly to scholarship funds for Miriam students in financial need.

Website: MiriamSTL.org
Facebook: Miriam: The Learning Disabilities Experts
Twitter: @MiriamPotential
Address: 501 Bacon Avenue, Webster Groves, MO 63119
Phone: 314-962-3893

