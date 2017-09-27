Sofia Vergara Highest Paid TV Actress for 6th Straight Year

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara is the world’s top-earning TV actress for the sixth year in a row, according to Forbes. (The dollar amounts take offscreen earnings into account.) Here’s the top 10:

1. Sofia Vergara, $41.5 million

2. Kaley Cuoco, $26 million

3. (tie) Mindy Kaling, $13 million

3. (tie) Ellen Pompeo, $13 million

5. Mariska Hargitay, $12.5 million

6. Julie Bowen, $12 million

7. Kerry Washington, $11 million

8. Priyanka Chopra, $10 million

9. Robin Wright, $9 million

10. Pauley Perrette, $8.5 million