Sofia Vergara Highest Paid TV Actress for 6th Straight Year

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara is the world’s top-earning TV actress for the sixth year in a row, according to Forbes. (The dollar amounts take offscreen earnings into account.) Here’s the top 10:
1. Sofia Vergara, $41.5 million
2. Kaley Cuoco, $26 million
3. (tie) Mindy Kaling, $13 million
3. (tie) Ellen Pompeo, $13 million
5. Mariska Hargitay, $12.5 million
6. Julie Bowen, $12 million
7. Kerry Washington, $11 million
8. Priyanka Chopra, $10 million
9. Robin Wright, $9 million
10. Pauley Perrette, $8.5 million
