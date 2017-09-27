Justin Timberlake “Finalizing” Super Bowl Halftime Gig

With “Nipplegate” far behind him, Justin Timberlake is reportedly close to signing a deal that will see him starring in the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show.

Us Weekly reports that the 36-year-old pop star is “finalizing” a deal to perform during the NFL title game on February 4 in Minneapolis. “As of right now, it will just be Justin–no surprise performers,” the source adds, shooting down other new reports suggesting that JAY-Z might make a cameo during the performance. If the deal goes through, it will mark Timberlake’s first return to the Super Bowl stage since he infamously ripped off a piece of Janet Jackson’s costume in 2004, exposing her boob. Timberlake notoriously later blamed the stunt on a “wardrobe malfunction.”

Check out JT’s latest performance Charlottesville Music & Unity benefit:

