Goodwill Worker Finds $39K in Donated Purse

This is why you should always dump and turn your purse inside out before donating it.

Recently, someone donated a purse to a Goodwill thrift store in Long Island City, New York. Upon inspecting the purse, assistant manager Kindell Keyes realized it was filled with $39,000 in cash. Rather than pocketing the money, Keyes and her co-workers tracked down two California brothers who donated the purse after clearing out their late grandmother’s New York home. One of the men flew to New York to retrieve the money on Tuesday, while Goodwill awarded a $3,900 bonus to Keyes. “The money didn’t belong to me,” Keyes told DNAInfo. “I believe in karma. You do good, good things happen to you, so I’m not going to keep something that don’t belong to me.”

