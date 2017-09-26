KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

WATCH: YouTube Star & Cancer Survivor on The Voice

Trish
Adam Levine, blake shelton, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, The Voice
Photo by: Youtube.com

On Monday night’s season 13 premiere of The Voice, a cancer survivor and a YouTube star were among the contestants who survived the blind auditions. Dave Crosby performed an emotional cover of “I Will Follow You Into the Dark” by Death Cab for Cutie that earned chair turns from Miley, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. Adam went full fanboy when Crosby revealed himself as the star of a viral video in which he performs Randy Newman’s “You’ve Got A Friend In Me” with his 4-year-old daughter Claire. After performing a short version of the song with Claire, Crosby chose Adam as his coach.

Here’s the video that went viral with Dave and Claire:

Early in the episode, Janice Freeman performed a powerful version of Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive” that caused coaches Jennifer Hudson and Miley Cyrus to turn their chairs. After reflecting on her struggles as a widow and cancer survivor, Freeman chose Miley as her coach.

