“Jennifer Aniston is what happens when a bag of flour gets it’s big break”

Wow…brutal, but funny too.

Jimmy Kimmel did “Mean Tweets” last night, where celebrities read brutal Tweets about themselves.

He saved the best one for last–this batch has Emma Watson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Elisabeth Moss, Jennifer Aniston, Jim Parsons, Kristen Bell, Michael Keaton, and Alec Baldwin.