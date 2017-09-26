KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Top 7 Trends for Fall, According to Pinterest

(Photo by: Isabella Vosmikova/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Starting fresh with a new season and new look in your home is a great way to make your space standout.

Prepare to see these Pinterest trends in homes everywhere soon!

Velvet: this warm fabric to make a statement (like that gorgeous blue couch) or add a trendy accent with a pillow or throw blanket.

Hanging Decor: For fall Pinterest predicts it’s going to be all about using branches for wall art.

Blush: Don’t expect blush, a.k.a. millennial pink, to fade in popularity anytime soon. Keep your eyes pealed for copper, teal and blue heating up this color for fall.

Pillar Lanterns: For autumn, everyone’s going to want this romantic accessory to warm up the ambiance in their home.

Macrame: Embrace your earthy side and try a woven chair or table runner.

Greenery: Don’t get us wrong we love our orange pumpkins and tradition fall colors, but a little greenery can go a long way!

Mud Cloth: Pinterest says it’s only going to get more popular as we head into the cozy fall season.

Get more fall home ideas HERE! 

