KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

The Bellas Sing George Michael’s ‘Freedom ’90’

Filed Under: Freedom, George Michael, pitch perfect

The Bellas are back for a third round of a cappella battles and shenanigans in Pitch Perfect 3, with a new trailer dropping Monday.

Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow and their crew will return as the Barden Bellas, the all female a cappella team who first brought the world of competitive singing to life on-screen back in 2012. Other returning stars include Hailee Steinfeld, Elizabeth Banks and Anna Camp, though Camp’s now-husband Skylar Astin will sit out this latest installment.

New cast members include John Lithgow and Ruby Rose; Step it Up: All In filmmaker Trish Sie directed this go-round.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live