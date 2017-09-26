The Bellas Sing George Michael’s ‘Freedom ’90’

The Bellas are back for a third round of a cappella battles and shenanigans in Pitch Perfect 3, with a new trailer dropping Monday.

Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow and their crew will return as the Barden Bellas, the all female a cappella team who first brought the world of competitive singing to life on-screen back in 2012. Other returning stars include Hailee Steinfeld, Elizabeth Banks and Anna Camp, though Camp’s now-husband Skylar Astin will sit out this latest installment.

New cast members include John Lithgow and Ruby Rose; Step it Up: All In filmmaker Trish Sie directed this go-round.