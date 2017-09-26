STUDY: Eat Nuts to Keep Off Extra Weight & Lower Obesity Risk

Don’t let the nutrition label fool you. Just because a serving of nuts shows a high measurement of fat doesn’t mean you’ll pack on the pounds by eating them. In fact, it’s quite the opposite.

A new study finds that people who regularly eat nuts have a greater chance of keeping off extra weight than people who don’t — and they’re less likely to become overweight in the long run, too.

It’s the high levels of heart-healthy unsaturated fat that do the trick.

Researchers from the Loma Linda University School of Public Health and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) led the study that examined the diets and weight of 373,000 adults between the ages of 25 and 70. Participants were recruited from 10 European countries taking part in the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC) study and monitored for five years.

The team found that participants gained an average of about 4.6 pounds during the five years, but those who reported eating nuts routinely gained less weight than the participants who didn’t make them part of their diets.

Nut eaters also enjoyed a 5% lowered risk of being overweight or obese.

