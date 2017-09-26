Pretty Woman Musical Coming to Broadway Next Fall

If you thought they’d never make a musical adaptation of the hit 1990 romcom Pretty Woman, well…big mistake.

The New York Times reports that a stage version of the Julia Roberts/Richard Gere classic is headed to Broadway in the fall of 2018 following a run in Chicago that opens in the spring. Roberts’ role of Vivian Ward will be played by Broadway newbie Samantha Barks, best known for portraying Eponine in the 2012 movie version of the Broadway musical Les Miserables.

Meanwhile, Gere’s Edward Lewis will be played by Broadway vet Steve Kazee, who won a Tony for his performance in the musical adaption of the 2007 indie musical Once.

The musical’s songs will be written by Bryan Adams, while the book was penned by original Pretty Woman screenwriter J.F. Lawton and director Garry Marshall before the latter passed away in July 2016 at the age of 81.