8 Jobs That Take Biggest Toll on Marriages

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Some jobs seem to take a greater toll on a marriage than others. Low pay, lousy hours—think nights and weekends—and work environments that involve alcohol are among the usual factors, per 24/7 Wall St.

Here are the eight worst jobs for marriage from its analysis, with casino work showing up twice in the top five:

1.    Casino gaming managers: divorce rate, 52.9%
2.    Bartenders; 52.7%
3.    Flight attendants; 50.5%
4.    Gaming service workers (in casinos); 50.3%
5.    Rolling machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal, and plastic; 50.1%
6.    Switchboard operators, including answering service; 49.7%
7.    Extruding and drawing machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal, and plastic; 49.6%
8.    Telemarketers, 49.2%

