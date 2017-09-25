KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Win Tickets To The Blues Home Opener

Filed Under: St. Louis Blues
ST. LOUIS, MO - APRIL 24: Vladimir Tarasenko #91 of the St. Louis Blues lines up for a face-off against the Minnesota Wild in Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2015 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on April 24, 2015 in St. Louis, Missouri. (
(Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Win: A pair of tickets to the St. Louis Blues home opener

Contest Ends: Friday, September 29, 2017

Listen to Trish Gazall’s show on KEZK Monday through Friday this week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the St Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars on Saturday, October 7th at 7 pm.

Be sure to come early for the pregame rally, featuring live music, games and more! All fans will receive a 17-18 Team Calendar courtesy of Dobbs Tire & Auto Center. For a full schedule of week-long activities celebrating the start of the Blues season, go to stlouisblues.com.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Monday, September 25, 2017 Read the official contest rules. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live