VIDEO: “The Price Is Right” Made History on Friday and Everyone Went Nuts

Things went HAYWIRE Friday morning on “The Price Is Right”, when the ‘Big Wheel’ was going bananas and making EVERYONE a winner.

That’s the wheel the contestants spin to see who makes it to the Showcase Showdown, and usually, if you get to exactly $1.00 during your turn without going over, you get a $1,000 bonus. It happens from time to time.

Well, on Friday Drew Carey announced that to celebrate his 10th anniversary as host, they were upping the bonus to 10,000. And then, ALL THREE contestants did it. If you don’t watch the show, that’s EXTREMELY rare.

At that point, the show had coughed up $30,000 . . . but it didn’t end there. Drew gave them all a bonus spin, and said anyone who landed on the ‘5’ or ’15’ would get another ten grand, but if you landed on the one dollar, you’d get $25,000.

And TWO of the three contestants landed on the dollar, winning that jackpot . . . meaning the show shelled out $80,000 on the wheel, which is a record of course.

Naturally, some people are questioning the legitimacy of it, since it’s pretty unbelievable that ALL THIS happened on the day when Drew happened to boost the bonus payouts. People are already speculating about how long the odds of it happening are.