Nestle Unveils 2017 Halloween Treats

Nestlé unveils its limited-edition 2017 Halloween candy lineup featuring a new Fun-Size edition of Butterfinger Peanut Butter Cups in the shape of skulls along with new jumbo value and variety bags.

New value and variety bags for 2017 include:

New Butterfinger Peanut Butter Cups Skulls Fun-Size Laydown Bag: 18 individually-wrapped Butterfinger Peanut Butter Cups Skulls featuring the classic Butterfinger flavor. Available in 10.8-oz bags for a suggested retail price of $2.89 each.

New Best of SweeTarts Variety Bag: More than 220 pieces of SweeTarts Mini Chewy Pouches, SweeTarts Chews and original SweeTarts Twist Wraps. Available nationwide in 62.2-oz bags for a suggested retail price of $11.50 each.

New Nestlé Chocolate Classics Variety Bag: 230 pieces of bite-sized Nestlé Milk Chocolate, Nestlé Crunch, Butterfinger and Baby Ruth. Available at retailers in 88-oz bags for a suggested retail price of $16.35 each.

New All Treats, No Tricks Variety Bag: 450 assorted pieces of classic items from SweeTarts, Nerds, Laffy Taffy and Bottlecaps. You can find these classic treats at retailers nationwide in 111.2-oz bags for a suggested retail price of $15.80 each.

Prices and availability may vary depending on your location.

Walmart also welcomes the festive trick-or-treat season with a lineup of new and exclusive candy hitting shelves now for Halloween 2017.

With wrappers that glow in the dark, Hershey’s Glow in the Dark Assortment Bagfeatures 230 pieces of candy – Kit Kat Miniatures, Reeses’s Miniature Cups, and Hershey’s Milk Chocolate – for $19.54 a bag.

Kit-Kat and Reese’s Snack Size Costume Assortment Wrappers feature candies accessorized in trendy Halloween fashions. Each bag contains 50 pieces of candy for $9.94 per bag.

While not necessarily just for Halloween, new Brach’s Candy Corn Footballs are now available exclusively at Walmart in Chocolate, Caramel and Original Candy Corn flavor for $1.98 a bag.

Walmart’s seasonal candy lineup also includes a wide variety of non-exclusive treats, like new White Chocolate Pumpkin Pie M&M’s.