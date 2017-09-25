Luke Bryan Added as Judge on American Idol

Luke Bryan has signed on to be a judge on ABC’s reboot of American Idol. Reportedly Bryan booked the gig after it became evident Lionel Richie would “no longer be in the running.” It was previously reported that Charlie Puth was also being considered, but he now appears to be out as well. It’s believed the network is still looking for a third judge. In addition to new judges Katy Perry and Bryan, original host Ryan Seacrest will return for the reboot, which is set to premiere in March. Read more here.

What do you think? Are you #TeamVoice or TeamAI???