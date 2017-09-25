KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Luke Bryan Added as Judge on American Idol

Trish
Filed Under: American Idol, Katy Perry, luke bryan, Ryan Seacrest
Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Luke Bryan has signed on to be a judge on ABC’s reboot of American Idol. Reportedly Bryan booked the gig after it became evident Lionel Richie would “no longer be in the running.” It was previously reported that Charlie Puth was also being considered, but he now appears to be out as well. It’s believed the network is still looking for a third judge. In addition to new judges Katy Perry and Bryan, original host Ryan Seacrest will return for the reboot, which is set to premiere in March. Read more here.

What do you think? Are you #TeamVoice or TeamAI???

 

More from Trish Gazall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live