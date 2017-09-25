Listen to Win Tickets to ‘The Bodyguard: The Musical’

Win: A pair of tickets to see “The Bodyguard: The Musical”

Contest Ends: Friday, September 29, 2017

Listen to Greg Hewitt’s show on KEZK all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see “The Bodyguard: The Musical” at The Fabulous Fox Theatre on Wednesday, October 3, 2017.

Based on the smash hit film, the award-winning musical “The Bodyguard” comes to the Fabulous Fox Theatre October 3-15, 2017. The show will star Grammy® Award-nominee and R&B superstar DEBORAH COX!

Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge; what they don’t expect is to fall in love. A breathtakingly romantic thriller, THE BODYGUARD features a host of irresistible classics including Queen of the Night, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and one of the biggest selling songs of all time – I Will Always Love You

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, September 29, 2017 . Read the official contest rules.