Insanely Creepy Movie Facts You Probably Didn’t Know

BuzzFeed has compiled a list of strange facts about horror films. Here are the creepiest highlights (check out the full list at the link):

Multiple actors from the Poltergeist movies died tragically either during or after filming. Dominique Dunne, who played the older sister in the first movie, was murdered right after it first premiered. Two others died, along with the little girl who played Carol Anne, who died at 12 years old from cardiac arrest.

The corpses in the rainy Poltergeist pool scene were real skeletons.It was supposedly cheaper than fabricating fake ones, and the actress who starred in the scene, JoBeth Williams, wasn’t told her bony buddies were real until after shooting.

The cast and crew of the 2005 Amityville Horror kept waking up inexplicably at 3:15 a.m. while filming, which is the same time Ryan Reynolds’s character mysteriously wakes up every night in the film.

In Candyman, Tony Todd had to fill his mouth with real bees. The only thing keeping them from crawling down his throat was some sort of mouth guard. He ended up getting stung several times.

After the first day of filming The Conjuring, Vera Farmiga found three unexplained claw marks on her skin. “I don’t know what happened,” she said. “Unless I had a mosquito bite and I scratched it with three fingers.”

Eli Roth got the idea for Hostel after coming across a Thai website about murder vacations, where people could pay to torture and kill people.

The actor who played a radiologist’s assistant in The Exorcist was a convicted murderer who dismembered and killed six men in the late ’70s.

The schoolhouse in Hitchcock’s The Birds is a real-life haunted house, and its current residents say they hear footsteps and children laughing.

While on set of The Exorcist, director William Friedkin told the prop man to randomly fire shotgun blanks to get more “authentic” reactions from the actors.

When filming the 2005 version of The Amityville Horror, a dead body was found floating in the water near the set.

