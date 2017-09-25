KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

10 Greatest One-Hit Wonder Songs

Even if these songs didn’t top the charts, we still love them for the short run that they did have!

Check out the list Top 10 Greatest One-Hit Wonder songs according to Ranker.com:

10. I Melt With You – Modern English9. “Spirit in the Sky” – Norman Greenbaum
8. “Black Betty” – Ram Jam
7. “867-5309” – Tommy Tutone
6. “Tainted Love” – Soft Cell
5. “Take on Me” – Aha
4. “Come on Eileen” – Dexys Midnight Runners
3. “Play That Funky Music” – Wild Cherry
2. “Video Killed the Radio Star” – Buggles
1. “My Sharona” – The Knack

