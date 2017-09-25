Family Matters House in Chicago to Be Demolished

Steve Urkel is sure to ask “Did I do that?” when he sees the Winslow family home demolished into a pile of rubble. Last week, the city of Chicago approved a demolition permit for the real-life house at 1516 West Wrightwood Avenue, which was featured in the opening credits of the hit ’90s sitcom Family Matters.

The owners of the residence reportedly have plans to “wreck and remove” the two-story, multi-unit structure. “They evaluated whether saving the house was a possibility and ultimately determined renovating the home wasn’t a viable option,” says Coldwell Banker rep Lissa Weinstein. “In honoring the site’s past, they plan to decorate the entry with framed photographs of the original house and the show’s beloved cast.”

