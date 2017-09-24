Snacking Based On Television Watching

Did you know that you eat different snacks depending on the shows you watch?

A new survey found the average American watches 11 hours and 23 minutes of TV a week, or just over an-hour-and-a-half a day. Which actually seems pretty low. And 96% of us SNACK while we watch. Obviously.

But they also asked people what KINDS of snacks they eat when they watch TV, and apparently it depends on WHAT you’re watching. Here’s what they found…

When you binge-watch stuff on Netflix or Hulu, women prefer popcorn. Men prefer chips.

For reality shows, and dramas like “Scandal” and “Grey’s Anatomy”, men AND women both ranked chips first.

Popcorn took the top spot for fantasy shows like “Game of Thrones”, and for political satires like “Veep”.

And ice cream ranked first for family-oriented shows like “Fresh Off the Boat” and “This is Us”.

We’re more likely to snack in front of the TV than during any other activity. The top six are watching TV, browsing the Internet, reading, playing video games, working, and cooking.

