SIX wedding guests showed up in the EXACT SAME DRESS!

A woman named Debbie Speranza from Sydney, Australia went to a wedding last weekend and found FIVE other women wearing the EXACT same dress.

And they weren’t bridesmaids, they all just shopped at the same store called Forever New.

The six of them took a photo with the bride, and Debbie posted the photo on Forever New’s Facebook page the next day where it’s going viral.

