Judi Dench Plays “Would You Rather” on Ellen

On Thursday’s episode of Ellen, Dame Judi Dench played a game of Who’d You Rather. “This isn’t who you’d rather do it with, this is who you’d rather act with,” Ellen explained. The 82-year-old Oscar winner initially expressed disappointment and joked that the game should be about sex, before reverting to basing her decisions on acting and sharing her interest in working with Jake Gyllenhaal. She also dished that Johnny Depp is the sexiest co-star she’s ever had. The Victoria & Abdul star went on to discuss her new film, which tells the story of the friendship between Queen Victoria and an Indian clerk when they were in their eighties and twenties, respectively. When Ellen suggested that the pair may have been more than friends, Dench quipped, “I don’t think she was lucky enough.”