Formerly Feral Cat Named ‘DOG’ Helps Train Service Dogs

Hard to believe this adorable local kitten is the boss of 23 dogs! Right?!

DOG (pronounced ‘dee-OH-gee’) can blame fate and a kind animal lover named Nadine Wenig, Director of Canine Services at Support Dogs, Inc., in St. Louis, Missouri, for his new Fido-filled life.

According to People, the friendly feline was a stray kitten in his former life, found by Wenig near an old barn living amongst a family of feral cats. Although this tiny baby cat had never been touched, loved or even fed by humans before, he somehow instinctively knew this special lady was a friend. He marched right up to her and began to nuzzle her leg.

After a car ride, numerous health screenings and some tentative meet-n-greets with his new doggie roommates, DOG is now a fearless mascot and frequent drill sergeant “employed” by SDI to help train its canine wards.

“We train dogs to help people who have a variety of needs, and sometimes those people have other pets in the home. DOG is the perfect learning tool – he’s energetic, he’s playful, he’s excellent at testing the dogs’ ability to stay calm and focused in any situation. We didn’t plan it, but he does a very important job,” said Anne Klein, CEO of Support Dogs, Inc.

But to DOG, living at SDI isn’t a job, it’s simply a way of life. After all, he seems to believe he is a dog, too — chewing through leashes and chasing the dogs’ tails — despite some very cat-like behavior.

Come end of September, DOG is expected to make a celeb appearance at the Support Dogs’ graduation ceremony.

