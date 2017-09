Ellen DeGeneres brilliantly spoofed Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” music video on her talk show today, jokingly taking Tay-Tay to task for not including her in the clip’s original cut. “It could have been better. I was in the original, because I’m part of her squad. Apparently she cut me out,” DeGeneres said. “Nice try, Tay-Tay, ’cause I got my hands on the real video.”

Here’s the “original”: