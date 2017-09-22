Walmart To Deliver Groceries AND Put Them Away?!?!

Would you order groceries online and let someone deliver them AND put them away in your fridge when you’re not home??? Walmart is testing this concept. Today they announced a partnership with August Home, that would allow a delivery person to enter customers’ orders and put groceries away in their refrigerators.

Delivery drivers will have a one-time passcode that allows them to unlock the August smart lock if customers do not answer the door when the delivery team arrives to drop off groceries. They will then drop off packages in the foyer, unload groceries in the fridge, and leave — with the door locking behind them.

Customers get a notification when the driver rings the doorbell. August home-security cameras allow them to watch the entire process from the app if they wish.

Watch how it would work:

Read more here.