OK, this pumpkin spice thing is getting out of hand.

A company called Simply Beyond is selling “Pumpkin Spice Organic Spray-On Spice,” which lets you add a dose of pumpkin spice to ANYTHING. Your eggs? Your sushi? Your fettuccine alfredo? Sure, go nuts.

The stuff sells for $11 a bottle with free shipping at SimplyBeyondFoods.com. And they also have gingerbread and cinnamon spray-on flavors too.