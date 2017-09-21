PHOTO: Woman Makes Taylor Swift Costumes For Rescue Cats

A woman in Portland, Oregon, is going viral for dressing her rescue cats in Taylor Swift-inspired costumes.

BuzzFeed reports that foster mom Jessica, who goes by @wahinepunk on Instagram, has made a habit of posting photos of her seven foster kittens in homemade costumes that resemble those featured in some of Taylor’s most popular music videos.

Outfits featured in her photo series include Tay’s black jumpsuit from the “Look What You Made Me Do” visual, the white tutu from “Shake It Off” and the black sequin dress from Taylor’s Fearless tour.