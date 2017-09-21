KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

PHOTO: Woman Makes Taylor Swift Costumes For Rescue Cats

Greg Hewitt By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Cat Rescue Organizations, Taylor Swift
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

A woman in Portland, Oregon, is going viral for dressing her rescue cats in Taylor Swift-inspired costumes.

BuzzFeed reports that foster mom Jessica, who goes by @wahinepunk on Instagram, has made a habit of posting photos of her seven foster kittens in homemade costumes that resemble those featured in some of Taylor’s most popular music videos.

Outfits featured in her photo series include Tay’s black jumpsuit from the “Look What You Made Me Do” visual, the white tutu from “Shake It Off” and the black sequin dress from Taylor’s Fearless tour.

