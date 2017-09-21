‘Michael Jackson’s Halloween’ Animated Special in October

Michael Jackson’s Halloween, a new one-hour animated adventure with the King of Pop’s acclaimed music as its soundtrack, is coming to CBS on Friday, Oct. 27 at 7p.

The spooky special will be packed with the voice talents of CBS fan-favorites, including The Big Bang Theory‘s Jim Parsons, MacGyver‘s Lucas Till and George Eads, The Good Wife‘s Alan Cumming, The Good Fight‘s Christine Baranski, and Elementary‘s Lucy Liu.

Michael Jackson’s Halloween will also feature the voice talents of Brad Garrett and Kiersey Clemons. The animated special follows Vincent (voiced by Till) and Victoria (voiced by Clemons), who “accidentally” cross paths on Halloween night and embark on a magical adventure of personal discovery.

Along with Ichabod—an adorable pup—the duo find themselves in the mysterious This Place Hotel, aptly located at 777 Jackson Street.

The hour-long event culminates in an incredible dance finale—featuring an animated version of the King of Pop himself. You know it’s going to include Thriller, right???