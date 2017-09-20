VIRAL VIDEO: Politician Releases Lame “Top Gun” Inspired Ad

This is so awkward, it’s actually hard to watch.

An Iraq War vet named Daniel Helmer is running for congress in Virginia as a Democrat. He’s NOT a Trump fan, and he’s been going after his Republican opponent for not supporting Obamacare. But his new ad isn’t really helping him make his case.

It’s a “parody” of the scene from “Top Gun” where Tom Cruise does an off-key version of “You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling”.

To say that it’s lame would be the understatement of the century…especially when you consider all the lyrics are about the Affordable Care Act and Planned Parenthood.

At the very least, he needs to fire his ad team, right?