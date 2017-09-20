Video: Teen Rewarded After Returning Lost Wallet

If you saw a wallet on the ground filled with $1,500 cash inside, would you return it?

One teen had to encounter that situation, and learned it actually pays off to do the right thing!

According to Mashable, Melissa Vang posted a short clip to Facebook on Friday showing a young man waving a wallet at the security camera pointed at her front porch. After a few moments, the teen leaves the wallet on the home’s welcome mat, and slowly takes off.

“My husband dropped his wallet (with hundreds of dollars and all his credit cards) in our drive way and this gentleman picked it up and left it at our doorstep,” Vang wrote on Facebook.

The woman later tracked the young man down, and says she thanked him and rewarded him with $150 for his actions.

Melissa commented with the video, “I think we all need to be reminded that there are still good people out there. His act of kindness cannot go unrecognized.”