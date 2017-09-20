Two 12-Year-Old Girls Steal America’s Hearts on ‘AGT’

I hope you’re ready for the very real possibility that another ventriloquist might win “America’s Got Talent”. Check out 12-year-old Darci Lynne performing “With a Little Help from My Friends” with her puppets on last night’s “AGT” finals.

Also another stand out performance was 12-year-old Evie Clair performed Louis Armstrong’s classic “What a Wonderful World” in honor of her late father, who died two weeks ago from late-stage colon cancer. Clair, who used to sing to her dad to comfort him during his battle with the disease, also explained why she was staying in the competition after her painful loss. “My dad taught me, after I started something, to always finish it,” she recalled. “That’s why I’m fighting to the end, just like he did.” Clair fought back tears as the audience and judges gave her a standing ovation for her strength and touching performance. Mel B, who recently lost her own father, told the girl, “I know your dad’s up there, looking down on you, and he must be so, so proud.”