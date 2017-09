Another St. Louis retailer is closing its doors.

According to Fox 2, Rothman Furniture and Mattress is closing all six stores in Missouri and Illinois. Jay Steinback, the grandson of the store’s founder, says the rise of multi-national chain stores was the primary reason for the business`s decline.

As far as when the furniture store will actually closed is still undetermined.

The company plans to start liquidation sales soon and will remain open until a majority of their inventory is sold.