KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Do You Have a Horrible Boss?

Filed Under: at work station, boss, Career, Jobs
(Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

If you contemplate handing in your two weeks’ notice every time you talk to your boss, you’re not alone.

A global poll from job-search site Monster found that 32% of employees say they have a “horrible” boss, while only 15% say they have an “excellent” one.

“A bad boss won’t just jeopardize your career growth — they’ll also negatively impact your personal life,” Lynn Taylor, a national workplace expert, author, and leadership coach, told Business Insider. “A good manager will bring out the best in you and have a more uplifting affect on all aspects your life.”

It’s important to know whether you’ve got a bad boss on your hands so you can “take measures to mitigate the stress and own greater power in the relationship” as soon as possible, she said.

Click here to read more! 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live