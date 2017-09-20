Do You Have a Horrible Boss?

If you contemplate handing in your two weeks’ notice every time you talk to your boss, you’re not alone.
A global poll from job-search site Monster found that 32% of employees say they have a “horrible” boss, while only 15% say they have an “excellent” one.
“A bad boss won’t just jeopardize your career growth — they’ll also negatively impact your personal life,” Lynn Taylor, a national workplace expert, author, and leadership coach, told Business Insider. “A good manager will bring out the best in you and have a more uplifting affect on all aspects your life.”
It’s important to know whether you’ve got a bad boss on your hands so you can “take measures to mitigate the stress and own greater power in the relationship” as soon as possible, she said.