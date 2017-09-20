Billy Joel at Busch Stadium Sold Out

Tomorrow night Billy Joel will perform LIVE at Busch Stadium to a sold out crowd!

Live Nation posted today that the Billy Joel concert is a sold out show, and added that there is no opening act, so arrive early if you do have tickets.

In regards to concert goers safety, the St. Louis Cardinals spokesman Ron Waterman issued a statement Tuesday morning to KMOX reading:

“Preparations are well underway to get ready for the Billy Joel concert on Thursday. Our security team has been in frequent communication with law enforcement to ensure we take every step necessary to assure the safety of concert goers.”

The gates will open at 6:00 PM, Showtime starts 8:00 PM.