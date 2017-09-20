KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Billy Joel at Busch Stadium Sold Out

Filed Under: Billy Joel, Busch Stadium, concerts, St. Louis
Photo by: Live Nation

Tomorrow night Billy Joel will perform LIVE at Busch Stadium to a sold out crowd!

Live Nation posted today that the Billy Joel concert is a sold out show, and added that there is no opening act, so arrive early if you do have tickets.

In regards to concert goers safety, the St. Louis Cardinals spokesman Ron Waterman issued a statement Tuesday morning to KMOX reading:

“Preparations are well underway to get ready for the Billy Joel concert on Thursday.   Our security team has been in frequent communication with law enforcement to ensure we take every step necessary to assure the safety of concert goers.”

The gates will open at 6:00 PM, Showtime starts 8:00 PM.

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live