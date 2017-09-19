There’s a One-in-Five Chance Your Parents Hate the Name You Gave Your Kid

According to a recent survey, 20% of grandparents say they HATE their grandchild’s name.

The main reasons are that it’s too odd . . . or they are mad that their name suggestions were ignored. (I’m betting it’s more of the latter).

Here are the main reasons why:

1. 32% say it’s too odd.

2. 20% don’t like that their name suggestions were ignored.

3. 15% think it sounds made up or is too unconventional.

4. 11% think it will embarrass the child.

5. 10% wish the kid had gotten a family name instead.

6. And 5% think it’s too hard to pronounce.

The survey also found that grandmothers had more issues with baby names than grandfathers. 44% of parents say their own mother had the worst reaction to the name they picked for their baby . . . and 42% say it was their mother-in-law.

