There’s a One-in-Five Chance Your Parents Hate the Name You Gave Your Kid

According to a recent survey, 20% of grandparents say they HATE their grandchild’s name.

The main reasons are that it’s too odd . . . or they are mad that their name suggestions were ignored. (I’m betting it’s more of the latter).

 

Here are the main reasons why:

 

1.  32% say it’s too odd.

 

2.  20% don’t like that their name suggestions were ignored.

 

3.  15% think it sounds made up or is too unconventional.

 

4.  11% think it will embarrass the child.

 

5.  10% wish the kid had gotten a family name instead.

 

6.  And 5% think it’s too hard to pronounce.

 

The survey also found that grandmothers had more issues with baby names than grandfathers.  44% of parents say their own mother had the worst reaction to the name they picked for their baby . . . and 42% say it was their mother-in-law.

 

