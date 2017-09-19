Martha Stewart Is Not A Fan of Pumpkin Spice Everything

In case you didn’t know, it’s mid-September. Which means it’s not even fall yet. Four days to go, folks.

And yet, somehow, we’re already deep into pumpkin spice season. Pumpkin spice coffee was already back on shelves in the beginning of August and we’re even using pumpkin spice on our skin. And with cold season coming through, we’re sucking on pumpkin spice cough drops.

The domestic diva, Martha Stewart may have infinite ways to creatively carve a pumpkin, but if she could, she’d carve the flavor out of the world forever.

Without hesitation, she said, “The latter.”

So, that’s it. It’s been settled. Martha Stewart is ready for something new this fall.