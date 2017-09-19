KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Hostess Has Candy Corn Cupcakes

By Marty Linck
Filed Under: Candy corn, Cupcakes, Hostess

Love it or hate it, ’tis the season for candy corn. With Halloween around the corner, you may have noticed that the corn-shaped candy has hit store shelves once again, both in its traditional form and in new and creative ways to ingest the sugary treat: There are candy-corn flavored Peeps. There are candy-corn flavored cookies. (Heck, there are even some brunch-flavored candy corn snacks to be had.) And now, there are Hostess brand candy-corn cupcakes that, according to some unhappy taste-testers, taste nothing like the sugary-sweet candy that comes in an orange bag.

So save your money on the Hostess Candy Corn Cupcakes at Wal-Mart—they’re just decorated like candy corn, but not flavored anything like them.

Hostess Has Candy Corn Cupcakes

Back to all posts
More from Marty Linck
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live