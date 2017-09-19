Hostess Has Candy Corn Cupcakes

Love it or hate it, ’tis the season for candy corn. With Halloween around the corner, you may have noticed that the corn-shaped candy has hit store shelves once again, both in its traditional form and in new and creative ways to ingest the sugary treat: There are candy-corn flavored Peeps. There are candy-corn flavored cookies. (Heck, there are even some brunch-flavored candy corn snacks to be had.) And now, there are Hostess brand candy-corn cupcakes that, according to some unhappy taste-testers, taste nothing like the sugary-sweet candy that comes in an orange bag.

So save your money on the Hostess Candy Corn Cupcakes at Wal-Mart—they’re just decorated like candy corn, but not flavored anything like them.