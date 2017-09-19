KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Avril Lavigne Tops List of “Most Dangerous” Online Celebs

(courtesy of BWR)
According to the cybersecurity firm McAfee, Avril Lavigne is the “most dangerous” online celebrity, meaning searches for her name are the most likely to deposit web surfers on websites that contain viruses or malware.
McAfee says this is due in large part to the online conspiracy that Lavigne has been replaced by an impostor. Lavigne, who was ranked second in 2013, unseats last year’s “winner,” Amy Schumer. Below are the 10 most dangerous online celebrities, all of whom are musicians:
  1. Avril Lavigne
  2. Bruno Mars
  3. Carly Rae Jepsen
  4. Zayn Malik
  5. Celine Dion
  6. Calvin Harris
  7. Justin Bieber
  8. Sean “Diddy” Combs
  9. Katy Perry
  10. Beyonce

