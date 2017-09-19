“867-5309” Is No Longer Highest Charting Phone Number in Music History

Logic’s “1-800-273-8255” is officially the highest charting song featuring a phone number in its title. Billboard reports that the track, whose title doubles as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, climbs from #5 to #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week.

In doing so, the track surpasses Tommy Tutone’s ’80s hit “867-5309/Jenny”–which previously set the record by peaking at #4. The next highest charting phone number song is The Time’s 1982 hit “777-9311,” which peaked at #88. The song’s climb to #3 also marks Logic’s highest Billboard entry ever.