School is back in full swing and one local principal is literally doing flips for her students.

Danielle Vogelsang, the principal of Bowles Elementary School in the Rockwood School District, promised that if the kindergarten classes would meet their behavioral goal, she would do cartwheels for them.

Well the class met their goal and Principal Vogelsang kept her promise:

@BowlesPrincipal is the absolute best!!! She promised to do cartwheels if we met our behavior goal! "It was the greatest" 😄 pic.twitter.com/gscTHmZB5N — Aileen Cogo (@CogosKinders) September 15, 2017

How cool is this principal?!! 🍎😀